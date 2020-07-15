ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In his latest executive order, Governor Brian Kemp makes it clear to state governors and the public that his coronavirus safety guidelines trump all other mandates.

That includes a mask mandate issued by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The order states:

" Any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, or shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order."

Other Georgia cities with mask mandates include Brookhaven, East Point, College Park, Athens and Savannah.

Epidemiologist Keren Landman fears that the suspension could send the public the wrong message.

“Walmart is now mandating mask, the state of Alabama is now mandating mask, where is Georgia?,” Dr. Landman asked. “It’s disappointing and it’s very hard to understand how it actually benefits public health,” she added.

Dr. Landman also said she thinks the decision essentially tells the public to do whatever they think is best, adding she does not believe science is behind the governor's new order.

“It’s really hard to figure out what motivation there might be to this that’s not political.”