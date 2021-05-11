ATLANTA (CBS46) – Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order suspending the collection of state fuel taxes through amid the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline.
The governor made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference where he urged residents to avoid hoarding gas. The executive order is currently in place through Saturday night.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.