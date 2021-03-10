Governor Brian Kemp will be delivering remarks Wednesday on the status of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Georgia.
The Governor will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner, and Chris Stallings, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director, to provide the latest details.
The state has thus far administered over 2.4 million vaccines, with just under a million of those being a second dose.
A majority of Georgia's vaccines have been from Moderna, with Pfizer following close behind. Johnson & Johnson recently came into the market with their own COVID-19 vaccine, having allocated just over 80,000 doses as of Tuesday.
The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Watch live coverage here:
RELATED CONTENT:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.