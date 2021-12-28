ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia leaders are working to address the strain on testing sites and hospitals, amid the latest COVID-19 surge.
While Governor Brian Kemp is vaccinated and boosted, a spokesperson for his office said he does not plan to implement “any measures that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated or the masked from the unmasked.”
However, Kemp is planning to meet with health leaders to decided how to best address the state’s needs in handling growing case numbers, according to an email sent to CBS46 on Tuesday evening.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health (GaDPH) is actively working to increase testing capabilities,” the email read. “In the coming days Georgia Department of Community Health (GaDCH) will be accessing needs and handing out assignments to the most high-need areas – like testing sites and hospitals.”
In August, Governor Kemp authorized up to 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to be deployed for COVID-19 needs. The order also addresses “suspending certain rules and regulations to ensure the uninterrupted transport of goods, supplies, and services in response to the State of Emergency for Continued COVID-19 Economic Recover.”
It’s unclear when and where troops will be assigned but more information is expected to be released soon, according to the email.
On Monday, President Biden meet with governors, vowing federal support while insisting solving the pandemic must happen at the state level.
“My message to the governors is simple: If you need something, say something,” said Biden. “We’re prepared and we know what it takes to save lives, protect people and keep schools and businesses open. We just have to stay focused and continue to work together."
