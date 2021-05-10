ATLANTA (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp is scheduled to sign a landmark bill that will impact citizen's arrests across the state.
According to the governor’s office, Governor Kemp will sign HB 479 during a signing ceremony on Monday. HB479, drafted after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, repeals Georgia's citizen's arrest law that allowed private citizens to apprehend suspected criminals. However, the new will allow business owners to detain shoplifters while they call the police.
According to a description of the bill, “Georgia's current citizen's arrest statute to protect the rights and safety of all Georgians while eliminating any potential legal loopholes that could be used to justify vigilantism.”
While discussing the bill in the past, Governor Kemp said, "This bill repeals the current Civil War-era statute in order to prevent the terrible consequences of a vague and outdated law, and clarifies when a citizen, business owner, or law enforcement officer may reasonably detain an individual."
Governor Kemp is expected to sign the bill at 2:00 p.m. during a ceremony at the state capitol.
