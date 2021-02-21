Governor Brian Kemp is hoping to get the word out for eligible Georgians to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Sunday, Governor Kemp toured a mass vaccination site in Albany, Ga.
During the visit, Gov. Kemp encouraged Georgians in the southwest portion of the state to register for the COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The site in Albany is one of four mass vaccination sites in the entire state that will open on Monday.
Only Georgians in the 1A+ category can register for the vaccine shot at this time in Georgia.
Category 1A+ includes healthcare workers, long-term care facilities staff and residents, adults 65 and old, and their caregivers. Law enforcement and fire personnel are also included in the category.
During a press conference on Thursday, Governor Kemp said that in the next two weeks, the state will be looking to revise the list of who is eligible for the vaccine.
🚨Just wrapped up a walkthrough of our mass vaccination site in Albany. We’re encouraging all eligible Georgians in Southwest Georgia to visit https://t.co/LI8L2dVLpb, call 1 (844) 275-3428, or drive up to the site to schedule an appointment! pic.twitter.com/QpXYFs0f0j— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 21, 2021
Officials noted, the mass vaccination sites can vaccinate as many as 1,100 people per day.
To register, visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/.
The four mass vaccination sites in the state are:
Delta Air Lines Museum
1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, GA 30354
Phone: 844-275-5425 TTY: 844-275-8944
Albany Georgia Forestry Site
1150 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707
Phone: 844-275-3428 TTY: 844-275-8224
Habersham County Fairgrounds
4235 Toccoa Hwy, Clarkesville, GA 30523
Phone: 844-275-5388 TTY: 844-275-8938
Macon Farmers Market
2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Phone: 844-274-9841 TTY: 844-275-8208
