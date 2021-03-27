Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Saturday toured the devastation after a violent tornado swept through Newnan Friday morning.
The E-4 tornado not only uprooted trees, it also scattered debris throughout the area leaving many seeking aid.
Governor Kemp said he is working alongside Georgia Emergency Management, Homeland Security, and other state officials to provide help for residents in need.
“Just to give you a magnitude of what we’ve seen today, this is only the 10th F for tornado since 1950," said Kemp.
@GovKemp has arrived to @NewnanHigh @GovKemp says he will work with state officials and locals to rebuild. He promises to do everything in his power to help those in need. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/dd4hlIVv9q— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) March 27, 2021
The tornado also destroyed parts of Newnan High School leaving pieces it scattered across the city.
“We are still here, we’re still Newnan strong but it’s a tough challenge right now,” said Newnan High School Principal Chase Puckett.
“We have staff members who lost everything we have teachers who have lost houses and many of our students right now are looking for places to stay,” Puckett added.
Early Saturday morning, Lead pastor of Foundation church Clint Nenolder worked with local businesses to hand out water and provide food for those working to rebuild.
“I don’t care what you believe in I don’t care who you vote for I don’t care what you think about me people need people and I’m here for you,” said Nenolder.
Puckett encourages families to stay the course and that things will return to normal again.
“We will get through this and will get through it together just like we’ve always done," he added.
The City of Newman and Coweta County communications encourages residents in need not to go to Evans School for shelter but rather call on the Red Cross.
