ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams held a press conference Monday to discuss the opening of a new COVID-19 mega-testing site near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Kemp said the state has seen some encouraging signs in recent weeks in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. "For the first time since July 18, our active hospitalizations are below 3,000. That is a 10% drop in 10 days," Kemp said.
While this is positive progress, Kemp said, "we still have a ways to go...we cannot take our foot off the gas."
Kemp noted the importance of the new testing site's location. "In Clayton County, we're seeing one of the highest positivity rates in the state at around 20%. That is unacceptable and that is why today is so important," he said.
The mega-testing site, located at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park, will have the capacity to test 5,000 people per day. The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through from Aug. 10 through Aug. 26. Testing is free and available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms, however appointments and online registrations are recommended.
Tests are done by nasal swab and are self-administered. Click here to watch a video demonstration. Results will be available in 48-72 hours and information on how to receive results after testing will be provided.
