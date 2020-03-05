ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shortly after meeting with his newly assembled coronavirus task force on Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp met with reporters for a briefing on the coronavirus in Georgia.
Kemp said there are no new coronavirus cases in Georgia at the time.
Monday night, the governor called a late-night press conference to announce the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state were from a father and son in Fulton County. Thursday, Kemp told CBS46 that the two are doing “fine.”
“We have to be vigilant to vulnerable populations,” Kemp said. “We know that the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are the ones that are most at risk,” he added.
The Georgia Public Health Lab began processing coronavirus test kits Friday morning, one day ahead of the predicted schedule for the state lab in Decatur.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia’s public health commissioner told CBS46 that the state lab was given 150 FDA-approved, CDC-issued coronavirus nasal swab test kits.
“We have gone through already 50, today alone,” Toomey said. “The epidemiology unit still has to approve testing before it can be sent in to us,” Toomey said, adding that the CDC still has to do the final confirmation to prove a person has coronavirus, despite the state lab now being able to process the kits.
Toomey says doctors and hospitals have been securing the tests. The process requires extra caution and detail.
“These are nasal swabs, these are not blood tests,” Toomey said. “It has to be performed carefully with protective equipment and masks and eye coverings. It can’t be just done in an open room. So not everyone is able to secure the tests.”
She says Medicare and Medicaid will cover coronavirus testing, as well as commercial insurance. If a person does not have insurance, and needs testing, the state will provide the test for free.
At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Customs and Border Protection agents still serve as the first line of response and screening to potentially exposed passengers.
“Chinese and Iranian travelers who will come in get mandatory screening and these are U.S. citizens that are coming back from visiting those countries,” said airport general manger John Selden.
He says passengers are questioned in an initial screening and then sent to a secondary screening conducted by staff from the CDC and local hospitals.
“Pending those results, they will go to tertiary screening which is done in the CDC quarantine room. Pending that, if necessary, they are taken to Emory. So far, we've only had one person sent to Emory. That person was released after 72 hours for not having the virus,” Selden explained.
He says that the airport is being cleaned with EPA approved peroxide solution and international flights are being cleaned from top to bottom upon landing.
“We are cleaning the jet bridges and as of today we are preparing numerous hand sanitizers that will be delivered rapidly throughout the airport for our customers and passengers who have any concerns” Selden stated.
Kemp stated that he has spoken to Vice President Michael Pence numerous times about Georgia’s coronavirus situation and has gotten international updates.
“I want to continue to emphasize that this is still no time for Georgians to panic,” Kemp said. “We have no additional cases at this time. Dr. Toomey, my team, and members of the coronavirus task force are in constant communication with partners across all levels of government,” he added.
He says he does not want Georgians going out buying masks and unnecessary items. He urged people to continue the practices of a normal flu season, frequently washing hands, staying at home if sick.
