ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sent a letter to the State Board of Education urging the board to not teach critical race theory in classrooms across the state.
"Today, I wrote a letter to the State Board of Education opposing critical race theory in our schools. This divisive, anti-American agenda has no place in Georgia classrooms," Governor Kemp said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Below is Governor Kemp's letter he sent to the board on this matter:
