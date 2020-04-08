ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp is asking you to "buy Georgia" as concerns about the impact COVID-19 will have on Georgia farms and businesses.
"Every purchase matters and every dollar spent provides relief," said Gov. Kemp Wednesday afternoon as he addressed the state on the latest efforts to combat the virus.
Chris Lippert agrees with the governor.
"Buying locally is definitely a step in the right direction because I mean those are the business that are going to get hit the hardest," said Lippert.
"Now more than ever, I hope you will join me in supporting our farmers and agribusiness leaders by purchasing Georgia made and Georgia grown products," said Gov. Kemp.
Beyond peanuts and peaches, Georgia manufactures some of the biggest products.
From companies like Coca-Cola, Savannah Bee company, Lane Southern Orchards and more.
But Elise Voigt thinks buying locally may be harder than it sounds.
"I'm trying not to leave the house that much," said Voigt. "So it's like, if I am going to Publix I'm going to buy what Publix has."
At the end of the day Lippert knows we are all in this together.
"As long as we can help prevent more of those guys from closing, the more normal our lives will be."
