For the first time in more than a month, Governor Brian Kemp held a Coronavirus briefing and wasted no time urging Georgians to be vigilant this Thanksgiving holiday to stop the spread of the virus.
“If possible, consider gathering virtually or limiting your holiday gatherings to only a few people within the same household," Kemp said. "If weather permits, see if you can gather outside to reduce the risk of exposure indoors. If you are traveling, take extra steps to distance from those you don’t regularly see."
In addition, the Governor asked everyone to follow four simple safety measures: Be sure to wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands and follow the guidance of public health officials.
“Let’s continue to hunker down, let’s stay vigilant and resolve to act in the best interest of our fellow citizens,” Kemp said.
State leaders also expressed concern about a significant increase in the number of Georgians getting tested for COIVD-19 ahead of the holiday.
If you get tested today and you’re negative it does not mean that you will be positive in a day or two or three. And so, it’s particularly important that we don’t use that COVID test as a justification to go and not follow the guidelines,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey with the Georgia Department of Public Health said.
The Governor and his team said the CDC has approved Georgia's plan for distributing the vaccine. They are still fine-tuning exact locations of where it will be offered; but said the most vulnerable will be taken care of first. Health officials also emphasized that now is not the time to let our guard down.
