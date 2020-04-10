ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp asks Georgians to utilize online means for religious services including Easter Sunday on April 12.
Governor Kemp released the following statement:
"I greatly appreciate faith leaders across our state who have made the tough decision to stop the spread of COVID-19 by suspending in-person religious services. Their leadership is literally saving lives. To all Georgians celebrating Easter this Sunday, I am pleading with you to not attend any services in person. If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to coronavirus - potentially endangering your life, the lives of your neighbors, and your loved ones. I know this decision is difficult, but we will get through this together.”
