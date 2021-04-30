ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As controversy builds over immigration at the southern border, Governor Brian Kemp boarded a small plane Friday morning to Texas to check on Georgia’s National Guard troops and see the crisis first hand.
Kemp tweeted Friday, “Since the Vice President won’t visit our nation’s border to witness the crisis we’re facing, I decided to go myself. Stay tuned!”
There are 273 Georgia National Guard Troops stationed in Texas who are tasked with supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the Southern border. The Georgia troops assist with logistics, detection and monitoring and transportation.
Later Friday afternoon, Gov. Kemp tweeted a video of himself sitting alongside Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense Tom Carden, as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott who thanked Georgia’s troops.
Friday, President Joe Biden in an interview with NBC News said administration has dramatically cut down the number of children at the border who are in places they shouldn’t be.
“What we have done is we’ve united children with their families as they come across the border, but we don’t know yet where those kids are. We’re trying like hell to figure out what happened,” Biden said in the interview.
President Biden says today the migration influx at the Mexico border is under control despite the unaccompanied children still coming over.
Vice-President Kamala Harris is tasked with focusing on diplomacy and immigration in the northern triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras
“We are making progress, but let’s just be very clear this is a complicated, complex issue that actually has been an issue for a long time,” Harris told reporters Monday. “The work we are putting in now is work that’s going to take a long-standing commitment beyond administrations.”
