GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - There are 1,881 cases of COVID-19 in Hall County. The Hispanic population, is hardest hit.
Right now there are 1,881 cases of #COVID19 in Hall County.The Hispanic population is hardest hit. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/jEpjNtxtQX— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) May 6, 2020
“We’ve done a lot of testing in the community particularly in the Latino community…” says CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System Carol Burrell.
The county's poultry plants are packed with Spanish speaking employees. That's why Burrell has reached out to the Hispanic Alliance of Georgia and Poultry Federation to help flatten the curve.
“Not only what they need to do with their employees at work, but how to protect them. What the employees need to do when they get home outside of that workforce.”
Companies like Tyson foods says they are taking extra steps to protect employees. That includes using infrared thermometers to check everyone's temperatures.
Companies like Tyson foods saying they’re taking extra steps to protect employees that includes using infrared thermometers to check everyone’s temperatures. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/DfhttVsvVs— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) May 6, 2020
The state is even sending a mobile medical unit to Gainesville.
“One of the places that we’re going to be sending a unit like this up is in Gainesville which is something that we’re probably going to need right now. They’re being stressed pretty hard up there at the moment,” said Governor Brian Kemp while touring a medical facility in Albany, Georgia on Tuesday.
“We are providing as many resources as we can trying to help get additional staff to critical care nurses to help give them some time away,” adds Burrell.
Adding about 91 beds between their four campuses in anticipation of the demand.
“The mobile unit is definitely going to help us manage that and keep patients here locally for as much as we can.”
