ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After being ordered to mediation last week, Governor Brian Kemp has withdrawn an emergency lawsuit hearing against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and City Council over conflicting mask mandates.

News of the governor suing Bottoms was announced in early July; but before the first scheduled hearing on July 21, two judges recused themselves from the case.

A second date, July 28, was scheduled with Fulton County Judge Jane Barwick. However, before the hearing could take place both the governor and mayor were ordered to mediation, a move that may have proved worthwhile for taxpayers.

For weeks Georgians have watched both officials clash over orders to protect people from the spread of COVID-19 while still providing a means for businesses to operate and survive the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Along with Atlanta, other cities such as Savannah, East Point, College Park, Brookhaven, as well as Athens-Clarke County all issued mask mandates.

Though supportive of the use of masks, Kemp maintained that enforcing the the use of masks was not realistic, and that all Georgians knew what needed to be done to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

With his July 15 Executive Order, Kemp banned all local mask mandates.

"Any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, or shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order," read the order in part.

"Shortly after we filed suit against Mayor Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council, the Mayor retreated from misleading claims that the city was reverting to Phase One by shuttering specific businesses and penalizing law-abiding business owners. From the beginning, this overstep by the Mayor was our foremost concern and the primary impetus behind the litigation given the threat of economic harm and immediate backlash from Atlanta’s business community," said Kemp in a released statement Monday night.

He added that Mayor Bottoms explaining that rolling back Atlanta's reopening to Phase 1 is voluntary was also crucial in withdrawing the scheduled hearing.

"To continue productive, good faith negotiations with city officials and prepare for a future hearing on the merits of our legal position, we will withdraw our motion for the emergency hearing tomorrow. Our ultimate priority remains the same: protecting the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and Georgia businesses," continued Kemp. "We will continue to fight for hardworking Georgians and prioritize public health data and science in our decision-making."

A judge is expected to set a new date for a hearing in this case.