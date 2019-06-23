SEOUL, South Korea (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp arrived in Seoul, South Korea for an economic development trip.
Sunday night is Monday morning in Seoul and the governor is headed to a meeting with Sangsin Brake to discuss plans to open a $20 million manufacturing plant in Henry County. It would mean 200 jobs.
The governor says he was honored to see his picture on the front page of the Korea JoongAng Daily, which is a paper published in Seoul in association with the New York Times.
He posted a message Sunday afternoon on Facebook letting Georgians know he had a long flight, but is ready to start his meetings to promote the state to business leaders there.
The trip will include four days of business meetings with both existing partners and companies considering coming to Georgia.
There are at least 113 Korean facilities in Georgia already providing jobs to more than 9,000 people.
Previous story: Governor Kemp sets economic development trip to South Korea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.