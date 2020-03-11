ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Wednesday Governor Brian Kemp asked state lawmakers for $100 million in emergency money to help fight the coronavirus in Georgia.
So far there are 19 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Georgia. One person is in quarantine in an isolation park in Morgan County.
The governor is asking lawmakers to amend the fiscal year budget to move $100 million from the state’s rainy day fund (Revenue Shortfall Reserve) into the governor’s emergency fund to help first responders, GEMA, and the Department of Public Health.
It was unusually quiet halls of the State Capitol Wednesday after top lawmakers asked guest limit interaction at the Capitol and watch proceedings on the online livestream.
Posted on Senate doors were laminated signs that read, "Be courteous. Do not shake hands."
House Speaker David Ralston cancelled the teenage page program indefinitely and prohibited all guests from being on the House floor in hopes of limiting the spread. It's all happening before Thursday, Crossover Day--one of the longest and busiest days of session where bills must pass to either the Senate or House in order to continue toward becoming a law.
“This is some kind of selective enforcement of a rule,” said Wanda Mosley, the senior state coordinator for Black Voters Matter in Georgia. “Seems like folks are being led by fear, but it’s selective in that legislators will still be here, but they’re advising that the public not come,” she added.
Advocacy groups including The Georgia NAACP, Fair Fight Action, The New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter and several others, had planned to lobby in large numbers Thursday say the restrictions are not fair.
“If there is a legitimate concern about the spread of COVID 19 then everyone should not be here,” said Bentley Hudgins, political strategist with The New Georgia Project. “You should either have the people at the Capitol. Have the democratic process be conducted as usual or not have it at all,” Hudgins added.
The groups are joining together to call on Governor Kemp to postpone the entire session until coronavirus fears subside.
“The main concern that we have is if the Speaker of the House is telling us we strongly urge you to stay home, to engage with us behind screens and not in person-- to suspend the page program which greatly limits access to legislators--you’re telling the public to not engage in democracy,” Hudgins told CBS46.
Kemp's office responded with a statement saying:
“We will continue to operate with transparency – relying on facts and science – as we make decisions for our state regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of the public remain top priorities. At this time, public health officials do not recommend closure of the State Capitol. Fear-mongering by partisan activists does nothing to help families make rational decisions and navigate the challenges associated with COVID-19. Ignore their divisive tactics. We’re in this fight together.”
Rev. James Woodall, the state president of the Georgia NAACP told CBS46 that they hold no political motive behind the request. He says the NAACP is diverse, politically, racially, and religiously and is not partisan.
“All we’re simply asking is that they hear us as not just quote partisan activists, not as just ‘left-leaning, or liberal leaning,’ but as true Georgians who have been born here, who pay our tax dollars here, that advocate for the issues that affect everyday Georgians,” Woodall said.
