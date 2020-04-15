Gov. Kemp's ASL signer gains popularity with Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When Governor Brian Kemp talks most of Georgia can hear him.
Emergency orders spread quickly across the state, but a special audience is depending on the man behind the governor, the man with the luxurious beard and flying fingers. He's dressed in all black, to heighten the contrast between his hands and body to make it easier to read his movements.
He's David Cowan and yes, he's deaf. His broad, dramatic body gestures are bringing direct information to the 150,000 or so Georgians for whom American Sign Language is their first and only language.
The beard itself is becoming a star attraction. One social media poster joked that David's appearance is a relief to finally know what Santa Claus does in the off season.
Hearing audiences are growing accustomed to seeing him, with their interest comes a rare opportunity to connect with the world of the deaf and hard of hearing.
He told me he doesn't like the phrase 'hearing impaired' because it sounds like an impairment. Which deafness most definitely is not, to the broad world of American Sign Language speakers.
Born deaf to a mother exposed to German measles, he's the only person in his family who cannot hear. The 55-year-old is part of a generation active in pressing the rest of the world for equal access for the deaf.
He learned ASL at Gallaudet College, the world's only liberal arts college for the deaf.
David moved to Georgia after most of his family relocated here from Indiana. He worked as an interpreter for public and private organizations.
When Cobb County began ASL training for emergency workers, he was quick to sign up. Cobb and now Georgia are ahead of most government agencies in using ASL translators for emergencies.
In 2014 he met his frequent partner Aaron Shoemaker, the Executive Director of All Hands On, a non-profit partnering with deaf and emergency managers.
Here is how they work as a team:
Aaron stands in front of the speaker, listening to the words and signing them to David, who re-interprets with the zeal and knowledge of the born deaf talking to others who never learned English.
Since the pandemic, David spends time weekly with ASL colleagues across the country. Through Zoom meetings they sign each other, refining phrases and gestures to transmit knowledge about the novel coronavirus. For them, as for the rest of the world, it's a novel experience.
For Georgians who cannot hear, it is a welcome chance to hear in their native language the critical news about coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.