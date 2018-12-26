We are in day five of the partial federal government shutdown. The battle over funding a border wall is holding up money to keep the government going.
Lawmakers return to work tomorrow, but, so far there are no signs of a break in the stalemate between the President and democratic lawmakers.
CBS46's Melissa Stern shows us the impact the impact is having here in metro Atlanta.
“I wanted to go use the bathroom, we’re out walking and I’m pregnant, and I was really needing to use the bathroom in the visitor’s center,” said Naomi Morson, a visitor.
Morson was walking around Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, hoping to utilize the facility, but was met with a sign turning her away.
“It’s disappointing, I feel like this is the holiday season, a lot of people are out with their families, we want to be able to use the government facilities,” Morson added.
“I’m actually from Pensacola, and we were trying to go to Fort Pickens over the weekend, and it was closed as well, so yeah, it’s hard when you’re trying to spend time with your family and you can’t make use of facilities,” said Jessica Kerkela, another visitor.
On the other side of town, visitors trying to see Martin Luther King’s birthplace were also turned away.
“Nothing’s open, we were able to go and now we can’t because the Government is shut down,” said Labrina Jackson, a visitor.
“We get here and…it’s ridiculous… to me, the government is holding the workers hostage, and tourists, like us, who want to come and see things, we can’t do it now,” added Glen Forsythe, another visitor, “It’s supposed to be for the people is what the government is supposed to be for, but right now it’s not for the people, especially for the workers, especially, you know, it’s the holiday season, and they have to provide for their family and they can’t do so being out of work.”
As of now, it is unclear when the shutdown might end.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.