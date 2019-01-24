ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The effects of the ongoing government shutdown are starting to spread beyond furloughed employees to impact a long list of programs from Medicare to public housing.
“I don’t know what I would do if I don’t have the assistance I do not make enough money to purchase groceries,” said Stephanie Barkstale.
The single mom of four has two jobs but still struggles to make a ends meet and now with the government shut down things maybe getting worst.
“People have said that things are being taking away. We’re not going to get any government assistance and just based on those conversations people are going crazy, added Barkstale.
The longer the government is shut down the higher the chances Barkstale and others who get government assistance may not receive their next food stamp payment.
“Unless those dollars are allocated through legislation we will have agencies who will not receive funding and they intern cannot pass those benefits on to families they need it,” said David Schaefer with the Latin American Association.
And he adds the impacts of the shutdown maybe far reaching.
“Medicare could be impacted. As well as a number of programs that serve people who are going through scarcity and poverty and unless funding is allocated to those programs they could all be impacted.
And until the government is back up and running people like Barkstale say they will be on edge.
“I didn’t think that it would come to my home and where resources would be taken away from me and my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.