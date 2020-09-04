ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are touring the state, reminding Georgians to be diligent in preventing the spread of coronavirus this holiday weekend.
The pair will travel from Atlanta to Valdosta, Savannah and Augusta to encourage best practices ahead of Labor Day.
Typically a weekend of large events, parties, and travel, public health officials are urging people to stay safe as coronavirus cases surge across the country.
Kemp has called on Georgians to do four things to slow the spread this fall: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and follow the guidance outlined in the state's executive orders. You can read those details here.
