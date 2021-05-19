ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There are currently two different groups looking into the federal indictments against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
Hill was charged in a multi-count federal indictment for allegedly strapping inmates to restraint chairs as punishment. A federal grand jury says Hill violated the inmates' civil rights.
Following state law for federal indictments against officers, Governor Kemp Wednesday, appointed a three-person panel to review the indictment to determine if Hill should be suspended as Sheriff. Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alonzo Williams, and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds are tasked with making a recommendation to Governor Kemp on whether to suspend Sheriff Hill from office or not.
I talked with Deputy Attorney General John Fowler about the process and possible future for hill.
“The statute requires that the commission just looks at the indictment and if the indictment affects the person’s ability to do their job or the way that the public perceives the office in a certain way then then person will be suspended,” said Georgia’s Deputy Attorney General John Fowler.
The panel will have 14 days to investigate and then send a written report to the governor with its recommendation.
If Kemp decides to suspend Sheriff Hill. He won’t lose his title but could be stripped of his duties.
“He will retain his title as the sheriff; however, he does not have any powers to act as sheriff so someone else would take the title as acting sheriff,” Fowler told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
At the same time, the Peace Officers Standards and Training Council is moving its own investigation forward to decide if it will revoke Hill’s police certification.
“My investigation does not go to the Governor,” said POST Executive Director Mike Ayers, “That’s done independent of what the Governor does. We will deal solely with his certification a peace officer.”
Ayers says they will not make decisions before the criminal process plays out which could take months. He does have the authority to suspend Hill’s license if there is evidence that the public or other officers are negatively impacted by the indictment, but there is currently no indication of such.
As for pay, Fowler says a new Georgia bill would make is so that Hill would not continued to be paid if he is suspended.
