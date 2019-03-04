Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A day after storms ripped through the southeast, killing at least 23 people and causing colossal devastation, Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in three southwestern Georgia counties.
Governor Kemp made the declaration for Grady, Harris and Talbot counties just before 10 a.m. Monday morning.
His declaration will activate the Georgia Emergency Operations Plan, which means all state resources will be made available to assist in the ongoing response and recovery activities in those three counties.
"With extensive storm damage in Grady, Harris, and Talbot Counties, it is imperative that we take swift action to help affected Georgians and deploy state resources in ongoing response and recovery efforts. This declaration immediately dispatches additional first responders and assistance as we continue to assess the damage," stated Governor Kemp in a press release.
"Throughout this process, I have received regular updates from state and local leaders. Based on this information, I will travel to affected areas this afternoon with emergency management personnel to witness the damage firsthand. At this time, we extend our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by severe weather in Georgia and Alabama, where citizens in Lee County are reeling from the deaths of at least twenty-three people and massive structural damage."
Tornadoes ripped through eastern Alabama and western Georgia on Sunday, killing at least 23 people and causing extensive damage.
At least a dozen tornadoes touched down.
Governor Kemp issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Grady, Harris, and Talbot Counties to deploy state assistance in the wake of severe thunderstorms, excessive precipitation, and tornadoes. Read more here: https://t.co/2KHzyNRsCD #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 4, 2019
"With extensive storm damage in Grady, Harris, and Talbot Counties, it is imperative that we take swift action to help affected Georgians and deploy state resources in ongoing response and recovery efforts.” - @GovKemp— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 4, 2019
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.