Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp delivered his first State of the State address on Thursday, focusing on several issues including recruiting new business to Georgia and securing raises for teachers.
The governor said he will continue to work with state and local officials to recruit new industry to the state.
He also announced that his 2020 budget proposal would include a $3,000 permanent salary increase for certified Georgia teachers.
Governor Kemp also promised to assist families still affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
"By working across party lines, we can and we will stand with those impacted by Hurricane Michael. In the aftermath of the storm, I witnessed firsthand the devastation in South Georgia," said Governor Kemp during his address.
The governor also detailed his plans to combat the ever-growing problem of gang activity in the state.
"As governor, I am committed to addressing the rise of gang activity in our state - a growing threat requiring our immediate attention."
He concluded the address by offering details on his plans to strengthen communities, save costs and give non-violent offenders a second chance in life.
Earlier this week, he unveiled some of his initiatives, including allocating money for school safety and anti-gang programs.
He discussed the plans during the annual "Eggs and Issues" Chamber of Commerce breakfast Wednesday morning.
Kemp is seeking $30,000 for each public school to enact safety measures. He also mentioned extra resources to address mental health in schools.
