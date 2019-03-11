ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and his family are mourning the death of Gus, the First Dog.
The governor announced the death of Gus on his Facebook page Monday night.
Today, I said "goodbye" to Gus - The First Dog. He was with me through a tough statewide loss, the Great Recession, and a countless number of hardships and celebrations over the last thirteen years. Gus was a loyal companion and I always hoped he would make it to the Governor's Mansion. While only there for a few weeks, Gus brought a warmth and sense of excitement that's impossible to explain and difficult to replace. He was a Damn Good Dog and will be sorely missed.
At this time it has not been reported the circumstances surrounding Gus' death.
