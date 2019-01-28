Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference Monday morning to address state preparations for the incoming snow storm that has prompted a Winter Storm Watch across metro Atlanta.
During the press briefing, Governor Kemp announced that state offices in 35 counties will be closed on Tuesday. This is for non-essential personnel.
Those counties are: Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Coweta, Clayton, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Towns, Union, White, Walker and Whitfield.
The governor says GDOT crews have been working to pre-treat roadways to limit ice buildup and crews will begin salting bridges and overpasses starting Tuesday morning.
Kemp also says the state offices closed on Tuesday could also be closed on Wednesday, depending on the severity of the storm.
“Currently, the National Weather Service is forecasting one to two inches of precipitation north of the I-85 corridor on the morning of Tuesday, January 29 through that afternoon,” said Governor Kemp. “Forecasters expect frigid air to follow this precipitation, which may cause roads to freeze on Tuesday and remain icy on Wednesday morning. Already, we have activated the State Operations Center, and state agencies – including GEMA, GDOT, GSP, and others – will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed."
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also detailed the city of Atlanta's plan for storm preps. She says Atlanta offices are closed for all non-essential personnel on Tuesday.
Mayor Lance Bottoms also says streets near Mercedes Benz Stadium will also be treated and should be clear for those attending Super Bowl activities. She also announced the closing of City Hall on Tuesday.
Cobb County has also closed government offices ahead of the incoming storm.
A number of schools have already announced that they'll close on Tuesday and many others are expected to follow suit as the day progresses.
Click here to see closings and delays where you live!
Another closing of note is the 'End Human Trafficking ATL 2019 Summit', which was scheduled for Tuesday at the Georgia international Convention Center. The event has been postponed and a makeup date has not been announced.
Watch the press conference below! If you're unable to access the video, click here!
