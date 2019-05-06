ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The office of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp confirms that he'll sign the controversial 'Heartbeat Bill' into law on Tuesday.
House Bill 481, also called the 'Heartbeat Bill,' was approved by lawmakers in late March. The controversial bill bans most abortions at six weeks.
The bill will ban abortions after a doctor detects a heartbeat in the womb. If the bill passes, Georgia would have one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
The bill narrowly passed the House earlier in the session and then passed in the Senate.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted the following statement after the passing of the bill in the House:
“Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage.
“Our efforts to protect life do not end here. We must work to ease the adoption process, find loving homes for those in our foster care system, and protect the aging and vulnerable. Together, we will ensure that all Georgians are safe and have the opportunity to live, grow, learn, and prosper.”
Current Georgia law says a woman cannot abort her unborn baby after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
This bill would make most abortions illegal in Georgia if a doctor can detect a heartbeat in the womb. Typically, that happens in the sixth week of pregnancy.
