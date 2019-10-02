ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady are dedicating to ending human trafficking in our state.
The new ‘No Room for Trafficking’ campaign raises awareness and trains hotel employees on how to identify and report human trafficking.
Senator David Perdue and other leaders also joined the state’s hotel industry at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel on Tuesday to focus on human trafficking.
Earlier this year, the governor and first lady launched the GRACE Commission, which was created to combat the threat of human trafficking in the state.
The event included participation from lodging and trafficking prevention partners and also included a training seminar led by Dr. Mar Brettman from Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking.
If you know anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, you can help by calling the National Human Sex Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or by clicking here.
