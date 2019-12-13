ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Grady is known as the go-to-hospital for emergencies in Atlanta, but now they have an emergency of their own.
“The flood that occurred took out 222 inpatient beds,” Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert said.
A week ago, a 2-foot water pipe separated at an expansion joint in a mechanical room on the 6th floor. Within minutes, several rooms were flooded.
“And it went down and began to drain water into the 6th, 5th and 4th floors,” Haupert said.
The water line was quickly repaired, but the hospital is still down more than 200 beds. As a result, the Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency.
“Doing so unlocks important state and federal resources that will help us move quickly to repair the damage and fully restore the medical care that Atlanta has come to expect from Grady Health Systems,” Haupert said.
The emergency declaration will also allow Grady to bring in a mobile hospital from North Carolina. Multiple reports suggest that the Med-1 Unit will provide more than two dozen patient beds while repairs are being made.
“We are also bringing in a forensic engineer so we understand exactly what happened so we can determine what we need to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Haupert said.
CBS46 has learned it could cost millions of dollars and take 2 to 3 months to complete repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.