Governor Kemp addresses Georgians with latest on coronavirus

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp addressed the public with the latest information on coronavirus in Georgia Thursday.
During his 20 minute announcement, he immediately declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties south of Interstate 20 due to extensive flooding and some roads in affected counties becoming inaccessible.
The state of emergency will provide funded assistance to each county and remain effective from March 5 to April 4.
Governor Kemp then addressed coronavirus concerns.
He reassured Georgians that the risk for the American public remains low and there have not been any coronavirus related deaths under the age of 30.
The following key points were stated:
- The Department of Public Health began processing kits March 5.
- If you are uninsured, coronavirus tests will be provided for free.
- About 50 of the 150 allotted test kits have been used as of March 5.
During a follow-up interview with CBS46's Karyn Greer, Governor Kemp mentioned the state's first two victims are doing well. He said they suffered from mild symptoms and are self-contained at home with family.
He also warned Georgians of coronavirus scams that have surfaced, including rip-off deals for facial masks and misinformation shared to cause public panic.
Continue to follow CBS46 for team coverage. For more information, click here.
