ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I don’t think it’s a great idea,” Crystal Peterson said.
“I think we’ve gotten to the point where we can balance obviously those at risk with the global economy, which is at risk,” Ezra Woodward told CBS46.
“I’m kind of split on it,” Tosha Bailey said.
It’s the decision everyone’s talking about, but how does it impact you As the clock strikes midnight on Thursday, the statewide shelter in place order ends, allowing nearly all non-essential businesses to reopen.
On May 13th bars, nightclub performance venues, public pools, and amusement parks get their green light to reopen. And on June 12th shelter in place ends for the medically fragile and elderly.
“When somebody gives us permission to do that thing we really want to do, even if we know it’s not the best thing for our health, very often we go ahead and do it anyway and I’m very worried that that’s going to put a lot of people in danger,” Dr. Keren Landman said.
Dr. Landman told CBS46 the data on the number of new cases from other areas of Georgia are delayed.
“That means any data that he [Gov. Kemp] looked at over the last two or three weeks you really cannot make decisions based on it because it is so, so incomplete,” Dr. Landman said.
But Gov. Kemp insists the time is now.
"We’ve passed our peak day in some models twice already now they’re saying there may be another peak. These models are all over the place, but the thing is we are ready to deal with it, where as six weeks ago we were still building out hospital capacity," he said.
