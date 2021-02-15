Governor Brian Kemp and Doctor Kathleen Toomey spent Monday morning meeting with Gainesville Latino leaders in the hopes of addressing COVID-19 vaccination hesitation within their community.
They plan on working with local church and community leaders to spread the facts about the vaccine. Their goal is to allow Latinos to listen to the people they know and trust.
Governor Kemp addressed the ongoing need for more vaccine doses and says moving onto the next phase right now would cause major scheduling issues, leaving people waiting possibly months for an appointment.
The State’s current goal is to work with local leaders in the Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American communities to build trust in the vaccine so when they roll onto Phase 1B, more people will be prepared to get vaccinated.
“We’re gonna go give the vaccines where people are comfortable getting them.” Says Governor Brian Kemp. “Obviously many of them are very comfortable going to their place of worship to get a vaccine, and we’ve certainly talked about that in the African American community, and we talked about that this morning, and we’ll continue to do that to make sure the setting is comfortable.”
The Governor says right now the State is focusing on giving people their second dose of the vaccine. Once a large number of that is completed, Governor Kemp says the state will begin looking at ways to move onto Phase 1B.
There is no timeline on when that will happen.
