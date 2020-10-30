Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady are in quarantine for COVID-19 after they were recently exposed to an individual who received a positive test result for COVID-19.
Governor Kemp's office said the quarantine was per Georgia Department of Public Health guidance. The governor's office didn't indicate how long the quarantine might last, but said further details will be released as they become available.
This is a breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.