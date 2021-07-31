ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp announced the availability of $47 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, beginning August 1. The Office of Planning and Budget will distribute these resources through an application process.
The purpose of the GEER II Fund is to provide local educational agencies (LEAs), institutions of higher education (IHEs), and other education related entities with emergency assistance needed as a result of COVID-19.
Governor Brian Kemp made the following statement:
“As we reflect on the past school year, Georgia's education system has withstood many challenges and remained resilient This second round of GEER dollars will help us make strategic investments in our education system to empower our school leadership, support staff, teachers, and students."
The application period will open on August 1, and close on August 31.
Funds will be available for use through September 30, 2023.
