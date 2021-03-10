Governor Brian Kemp delivered a major announcement at the state Capitol Wednesday, stating that he would expand vaccine eligibility to include more Georgians next week.
“The criteria will open up to Georgians on March 15 to Georgians over the age of 55 and those with high risk conditions as defined by the CDC,” said Governor Kemp.
Those with serious health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, and certain other ailments will also be eligible.
Georgia's vaccine update comes as the U.S. plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. President Biden discussed the details during a White House meeting with executives from Johnson & Johnson and Merck.
“We are now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every American adult by the end of May,” President Biden said.
Johnson & Johnson currently has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June.
“Providing that we continue to see increasing vaccine supply, it is our intent to open up vaccination to all adults the first part of next month,” Governor Kemp said. “If you are in this new category that will start on Monday, you should sign up today or tomorrow, or as soon as you can become eligible, for those 16+ year-olds that are medically fragile Monday morning at 6 o'clock, and get in the cue because this is going to move rapidly, especially in certain parts of our state, and what we want is for people to get vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.