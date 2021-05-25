ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday, prohibiting the implementation of "vaccine passport" programs or other proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
This decision to restrict the use of so-called "vaccine passports" joined multiple other Republican-led states.
“While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum of putting the Covid-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional – not the state government,” Kemp said in a statement.
According to the executive order, this ban applies to state agencies, state service providers and state properties and also forbids officials from requiring proof of vaccination to travel to both Georgia and states that official immunization records cannot be shared to create a vaccine program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.