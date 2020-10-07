ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning to update the state on the latest measures related to the pandemic.
Governor Kemp said talked about the newest numbers saying both cases and hospitalizations are down 60 percent for the first time in months, citing reports by the Washington Post and Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey also spoke at the briefing, urging residents to get flu shots as part of the state's coronavirus response.
