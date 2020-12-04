Governor Brian Kemp is calling on the Secretary of State's office to conduct a signature verification audit of ballots after allegations of fraud in Georgia were presented at a Senate hearing.
He made the statement during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday night.
FINALLY Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is calling for a signature audit. What took him so long???This is BASIC election integrity ignored until now... pic.twitter.com/xK6fIJY2aj— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 4, 2020
This comes the same day as a Senate Judiciary subcommittee heard new jaw-dropping allegations of alleged election fraud in Fulton County. The supposed video tape evidence alleges proof of ballots being counted without oversight.
In a story earlier published by CBS46's Adam Murphy, Attorney Jacki Pick said, "The same person that stayed behind, the person that cleared the place out under the pretense that we are going to stop counting is the person who put the table there at 8:22 in the morning. I saw four suitcases come out from underneath the table."
#Developing: In light of Thursday’s bombshell allegations of fraud in #FultonCounty presented at a Senate hearing, @BrianKempGA called on @GaSecofState on National TV to conduct a signature verification audit of ballots. @GabrielSterling @cbs46 #Election2020 #gapol— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) December 4, 2020
It is believed that each box consisted of about 6,000 ballots. If accurate, that would amount to about 24,000 potential votes.
Meanwhile, the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections will hold a special virtual meeting Friday morning to recertify elections results and to discuss other election-related business. That meeting begins at 9 a.m.
