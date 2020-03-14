ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Governor Kemp has issued an executive order to call up as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to State Active Duty to address coronavirus concerns.
The Georgia National Guard is already assisting with the transfer of thirty-one Georgians - formerly passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship - from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes today for isolation and monitoring by Department of Public Health officials.
"Through extensive emergency preparedness training, the brave men and women in the Georgia National Guard stand ready to serve above and beyond their traditional military duties. In states of emergency, they are equipped to take necessary action to protect the health and safety of Georgia families in every region," said Governor Kemp in a press release. "To assist with COVID-19 mitigation and critical services, including the transfer of Georgians currently at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes, the Georgia National Guard will now be available to communities to ensure the steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter, or related materials to keep Georgians safe in the weeks ahead."
