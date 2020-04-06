CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions made a plea on FaceBook urging residents to adhere to sheltering in place after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reopened state beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everything has been now rescinded by the governor, we are now pleading with our residents to adhere to the beach closing," said Mayor Sessions.
Mayor Sessions video statement came just hours after Gov. Kemp's shelter in place order went into effect Friday evening at 6 p.m.. The order forces many to stay at home, but allows Georgia state's beaches to reopen.
Mayor Sessions went on to say "we don't have the ability to make sure people are not gathering in groups of more than 10."
Sessions comments echo other leaders in Georgia beach communities.
St. Simmons Island and Jekyll Island are both in Glynn County where County Commissioner Allen Booker called the governor's decision to open beaches stupid and crazy.
Commissioner Booker told CBS46, "That may not get us any support going forward, but this is a matter of life and death. It's gonna spread it throughout our community."
In response, Gov. Kemp has been active on Twitter, posting videos from the state's Department of Natural Resources of Tybee Island beaches and beaches on St. Simmons Island, both appearing mostly empty. The Governor’s office also sent CBS46 a statement about the Tybee Island Mayor’s concerns.
“I agree that the health and safety of Georgians are our top priorities during this global pandemic. That is why we have state troopers and local law enforcement working hand-in-hand with Department of Natural Resources officers to ensure those visiting Georgia beaches and parks are abiding by the shelter-in-place order.”
