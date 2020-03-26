ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday closing all K-12 public schools in Georgia for in-person learning through April 24 . The move comes as the state continues to deal with a growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases across the state.
"I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students," said Governor Kemp. "Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead."
Governor Kemp said the University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester since students have transitioned to all online learning.
