ATLANTA (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is defending his decision to reopen the state, despite criticism that it may be happening too fast.
Governor Brian Kemp on Monday gave the green light for most businesses in Georgia to reopen with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Today we are announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy," the governor said during a press conference. Kemp is following the White House's criteria to reopen America, which includes three phases. “We are on track to meet the criteria for phase one," he said.
His decision has come with a lot of criticism by people saying it's too early to reopen. Local doctor, Darria Long, believes the state may be doing too much too soon. "Our state of Georgia is in the bottom half of capacity for testing so I understand the desire to get back to work, but if we go back too quickly we’re just going to snap that rubber band too quickly," said Long.
Governor Kemp calls it a measured and deliberate step forward. Tuesday night, Kemp joined Fox News to talk about his decision to reopen. "I would tell you that there are a lot of people in gyms that will be a lot safer then they would be going to the grocery store or some of the other places of business that are part of the critical infrastructure that has been designated at the federal level."
Under the plan, gyms, fitness centers, barbershops, bowling alleys, beauty shops, salons, body art studios and more businesses will be allowed to open on Friday, according to Kemp, while private social clubs, theaters and in-person dining at restaurants will be allowed to resume on Monday, Apr. 27. Businesses will still be required to enforce social distancing and implement increased sanitation practices. Governor Kemp says with the proactive actions taken in past weeks, and reduced stress and strain on local hospitals, re-opening is the right step forward.
