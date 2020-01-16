ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gang crackdowns, another raise for Georgia's teachers, and stronger work against sex traffickers led Governor Kemp's agenda for the new legislative year in his second State of the State Address Thursday morning. But nothing is getting the attention of the budget. Cut-unhappy Democrats suggest they will square off against Republicans looking to further shrink state spending.
DETAILS:
7 new positions at the GBI for the Gang Task Force.
$2,000 for 100,000 K-12 teacher in Georgia. A promised five thousand dollar a year raise helped elect Governor Kemp who pushed $3,000 in last year's budget. Most, but not all school systems gave teachers the $3,000 raise approved by the legislature.
Teachers are a powerful voting block in local and state elections. But Democrats seemed to remind their colleagues that students, not just their teachers, need extra funding too.
In a tweet, Senate democrats said “While we support the governor’s inclusion of the $2,000 pay raise for our K-12 educators, we should not forget that Georgia is 36th in the nation on per pupil spending. We must set a goal to reach at least the national average on student spending.”
GA State Senate Democrats are speaking about the state of the state. #gapol pic.twitter.com/nl9GVNkx08— Archith Seshadri (@ArchithNEWS) January 16, 2020
