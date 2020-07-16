ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As cases of Coronavirus in Georgia continue to surge, concerns over wearing a mask emerge.
Governor Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order Wednesday banning cities and counties from requiring people to wear masks in public.
Kemp made an appearance at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta Thursday for the unveiling of their new emergency room, but would not take questions about his decision to suspend mask mandates.
“Folks, everybody we will have a press conference tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. for an hour,” Governor Kemp’s spokesperson Cody Hall said.
There has been a mixed bag of comments from people who have weighed in on the CBS46 Facebook page.
One person said… “Well we will file a petition to have him REMOVED… HE IS ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF GEORGIANS..”
Another said… “If you want to wear a mask, wear one. He didn’t ban them or even discourage them. But stop trying to force your views on everyone else. He is respecting people’s right to make their own health choices. If you are afraid of people not wearing a mask, just stay away.”
“Can we ask about the masks?” CBS46’s Adam Murphy asked Governor Kemp.
“Great day today for surprise medical billing,” Kemp said.
