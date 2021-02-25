After weeks of growing pressure, Governor Brian Kemp said Thursday teachers in Georgia are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.
“Given the steady increase in vaccine supply, today we will take another step to protecting the most vulnerable and getting Georgia back to normal,” Governor Kemp said while announcing the latest changes.
Starting March 8, K-12 educators and school staff, both public and private will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, pre-k and DECAL (Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning) educators and staff along with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers are also eligible for the vaccine. The final group added Thursday is parents with children with complex medical conditions.
“I cannot say thank you enough to our school staff who have persevered through these truly unprecedented times,” Kemp said Thursday, but reiterated, “We cannot delay full in-person learning any further. Our children can’t wait until fall. The costs are simply too high.”
The governor indicated that he would not order schools to open, but said he sees no reason not to get kids back in the classroom soon. Kemp said many of the school systems in the state already have a plan to vaccinate teachers/staff and many are working with their local public health departments to refine their plans.
Kemp said that later in March, the state plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility further to include more vulnerable Georgians with high-risk health conditions. More details on that expansion will be coming later in March, the governor’s office said.
“We will beat this virus. These vaccines are a miracle of modern science that will get us back to a normal way of life,” Kemp said Thursday.
