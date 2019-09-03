ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order to expand the state of emergency to include nine additional southeastern Georgia counties.
Kemp tweeted Wednesday morning that he has added Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tatnall and Ware counties to the state of emergency.
It was already in effect for Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne counties.
Based on 5 AM forecast for #Dorian, I've issued an Executive Order expanding the State of Emergency to include Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall & Ware Counties. Tropical storm winds are expected in these areas. Price-gouging is prohibited. #gapol pic.twitter.com/sTmVTPO6fd— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 4, 2019
Kemp says data shows a low number of coastal county residents abiding by a mandatory evacuation.
“I would urge them to get out early before this thing hits,” Governor Brian Kemp said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Kemp stood alongside other state officials and GEMA to discuss Dorian’s track. They were clear about one thing: the Hurricane will dangerously impact the Georgia coast.
“We could see some record-breaking flooding in several parts of the southeast counties,” Kemp explained.
GEMA Meteorologist Will Langston told CBS46 News, as Dorian inches closer to our coastline it’s bringing a 4- 7 foot storm surge along with it.
“As it spins counterclockwise it’s going to be pushing the water up against the coast, and if that storm surge coincides with a high tide we could see several feet of water above ground level,” Langston explained.
Dorian is expected to coincide with at least two high tides. As for the strong winds, they’re expected to hit the coast as early as Wednesday morning.
“55 to 60 mph winds right on the coast and on the barrier islands,” Kemp said.
The governor is asking Georgians to be smart during this slow moving natural disaster.
