ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with state officials held a briefing regarding COVID-19 response efforts in Georgia on Tuesday.

Governor Kemp announced an executive order for up to 2,000 National Guard to help during the pandemic.

"That is just so we can have the resources we need and when we need them. I haven't had any big plans to call up a bunch of troops at this time but we have used a few here and there," said Governor Kemp.

The governor also indicated that the increase on testing has doubled since last week.

"We are moving along with testing as reported to you last week, by the end of this week we should have been able to double our testing capacity to our state labs to 200 a day," said Governor Kemp.

The Governor urges people to continue to social distancing orders from the CDC and to avoid large events.

The state is also working with FEMA to establish a FEMA State partnership to incorporate 18 different health districts, but the date of completion has not been announced at this time.

Governor Kemp encourages people to support their local restaurants by utilizing drive-thrus to help protect the workforce.

Late Monday afternoon, Governor Kemp sent out an order to have all public schools closed and that Tuesday will be the last day for classes to be held for elementary, secondary, post-secondary institutions in Georgia.

Governor Kemp also announced an update on the the isolation facilities at Hard Labor Creek State Park. The park is currently hosting 7 trailers and according to the Governor, one person has left the site and a new patient is now residing there.

The new site at the Georgia Law Training center in Monroe County will have 20 trailers once completed. "The site will be up and running by the end of the week," Governor Kemp said.

As of Tuesday, Governor Kemp also said the state has 146 positive cases which is now in 27 counties throughout Georgia.

The state has received a shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile on Monday. The state officials have ordered 100,000 medical masks, ten pallets of medical face shields, 10,000 gloves, 25,000 gowns, 26,000 shoe covers and 1,000 goggles; however the governor said they are unsure of the delivery date at this time.

On Sunday, all Georgians who were on the Princess cruise ship who resided at Dobbins Air Base have left the facility. "They are back home and are in self quarantine and are being monitored by their local health department," said Governor Kemp.

However, there are still 124 people scheduled to leave Dobbins Air Base on Tuesday to go back to Illinois, Indiana, and Delaware.