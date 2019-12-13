Governor Kemp issues Emergency Declaration following Grady pipe burst

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp issued an Emergency Declaration for Fulton County Friday morning following a catastrophic failure of Grady Memorial Hospital's internal piping system.
The hospital's pipe burst on December 6 rendered multiple floors of the hospital inoperable and the hospital began total diversion of ambulance driven patients on December 7th with partial diversion still in place today.
Due to increased patient load, surrounding metro-Atlanta hospitals are now experiencing capacity challenges.
In order to make sure people have access to adequate trauma centers, Governor Kemp has declared emergency assistance from the state of Georgia to provide for the public’s safety.
The executive order was effective Friday, December 13th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.