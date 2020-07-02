Source: US Surgeon General on Twitter
DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is in Georgia Thursday, joined by Governor Brian Kemp to promote the state's 'Wear a Mask' initiative.

Other dignitaries include Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. An event in Dalton was the first of three to take place Thursday with other stops to Augusta and Brunswick. The surgeon general will also visit the Gwinnett County health department to meet with the district health director, as well as staff and first responders.

The visit by the surgeon general comes as Georgia continues to see near record numbers of cases daily. The state has reported at least 1,700 cases every day since June 23 and peaked over the weekend with 2,225 cases on Sunday. Wednesday, nearly 3,000 news cases were reported.

