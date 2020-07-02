DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is in Georgia Thursday, joined by Governor Brian Kemp to promote the state's 'Wear a Mask' initiative.
Other dignitaries include Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. An event in Dalton was the first of three to take place Thursday with other stops to Augusta and Brunswick. The surgeon general will also visit the Gwinnett County health department to meet with the district health director, as well as staff and first responders.
Good morning, Georgia. @GovKemp & I have an important message for you. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wHyxwwzXzC— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) July 2, 2020
The visit by the surgeon general comes as Georgia continues to see near record numbers of cases daily. The state has reported at least 1,700 cases every day since June 23 and peaked over the weekend with 2,225 cases on Sunday. Wednesday, nearly 3,000 news cases were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.